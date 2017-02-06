Here are the car ads from Super Bowl LI

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Millions tuned in yesterday to watch Super Bowl LI go down. Many, though, were probably not even football fans. Rather, they tune in simply to watch all the ads screening during the game.

This is some of the priciest airtime on television we’re talking about, so companies—many of them automakers—typically go all out to ensure their ads are entertaining.

Here’s a rundown of some of the top automotive ads that we watched yesterday.

Alfa Romeo: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles normally has some of the most memorable ads of Super Bowl. This time the focus was on the comeback of FCA's Alfa Romeo brand, and the automaker came up with three ads to get the point across.

Audi: Audi got political with its ad by choosing to focus on gender equality when it comes to pay. There was a car, too, in this case the new A5 Sportback.

Buick: Buick went with a football theme, recruiting Cam Newton to star alongside Miranda Kerr. The results are entertaining though a little predictable.

Ford: The Blue Oval’s ad isn’t about a single car but rather the ways in which the company, though innovation and technology, is helping to make lives easier. There’s even a cameo made by the new GT supercar.

Honda: Honda’s ad was about chasing dreams, though the featured car was the CR-V. Somehow we doubt there’ll be many out there whose dream vehicle is a CR-V.

Hyundai: The Korean automaker gave a salute to the military in its ad. It’s a simple message that’s also popular. We’re not sure if it will help Hyundai move metal, though.

Kia: In Kia’s ad, comedian Melissa McCarthy sets off on a mission to save the planet. Unfortunately, she finds out the hard way that it’s not easy to be an eco-warrior—unless you happen to drive the new Kia Niro.

Lexus: Lexus has a big year coming up with two line-topping luxury cars. One of these is the LC, which stars in Lexus’ Super Bowl ad alongside the very flexible Lil Buck.

Mercedes-AMG: The ad from Mercedes-AMG combines the GT Roadster, the song “Born to be Wild,” Peter Fonda and a bunch of bikers. You don’t even have to be a fan of the movie “Easy Rider” to realize this is a winning combination.

Michelin: Tire manufacturer Michelin joined the automakers with its own ad. The theme was the firm’s dedication to safety.

Toyota: Toyota had a spot as well, though it was only screened in California. That’s because California is the only state where the Mirai, the star of Toyota's ad, is sold.