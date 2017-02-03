BMW North America to get new CEO

Feb 3, 2017

Bernhard Kuhnt, CEO, BMW North America

Bernhard Kuhnt, CEO, BMW North America

Enlarge Photo

Effective March 1, BMW North America will have a new CEO. Bernhard Kuhnt will take over the position from Ludwig Willisch, who stays on as Head of BMW Group Region Americas.

Willisch took on the North American CEO role in late 2011.

Kuhnt had previously spent nine years in sales management in the United States for BMW and is currently in charge of BMW Group importer markets, handling sales management for more than 80 countries.

Ludwig Willisch, Head of BMW Group Region Americas

Ludwig Willisch, Head of BMW Group Region Americas

Enlarge Photo

Willisch announced the change and also announced that Peter Witt, Executive Vice President of Operations, will leave as Kuhnt comes in. Kuhnt will have the authority to hire Witt's successor.

ALSO SEE: 2017 BMW 5-Series Touring revealed ahead of Geneva debut

The move comes after BMW sold 313,174 vehicles in the U.S. in 2016, a decrease of 9.5 percent that also dropped the brand from second to third place among luxury marques. Mercedes-Benz took the luxury title at 374,151 vehicles, and Lexus surpassed BMW with 331,228 vehicles sold. BMW was in first place among luxury brands as recently as 2014.

BMW sales dropped in 2016 despite the fact that the overall market was up a modest 0.3 percent.

The brand's best sales year was 2015, with 346,023 vehicles sold.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT confirmed for 2017 Chicago auto show 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT confirmed for 2017 Chicago auto show
Callaway ‘AeroWagon’ Corvette shooting brake first look Callaway ‘AeroWagon’ Corvette shooting brake first look
Land Rover offering factory-restored first-gen Range Rovers Land Rover offering factory-restored first-gen Range Rovers
Ford ships first F-150 Raptors to China Ford ships first F-150 Raptors to China
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.