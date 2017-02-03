Zenvo TS1 GT supercar, Kia K900 spy shots, Dodge Demon horsepower: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Zenvo will celebrate turning ten by relaunching itself on the world stage with a new model at the 2017 Geneva auto show. The Danish supercar marque will introduce the TS1 GT, the road-going version of the TSR that we saw last year at the Swiss auto extravaganza.

A prototype for the next-generation Kia K900 has just been spotted. Our spy shots reveal that the car will be adopting a longer, sleeker look.

Dodge has been packing clues about its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon in some of the photos it’s released. The latest clue could be a hint about the car’s horsepower rating.

Zenvo celebrating 10th anniversary with TS1 GT supercar

2019 Kia K900 spy shots

Does the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon have 757 horsepower?

Google's Waymo is leading the self-driving car race

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT confirmed for 2017 Chicago auto show

Energica Eva: test ride of electric motorcycle with DC fast charging

Ford ships first F-150 Raptors to China

Here's how automakers and a nonprofit are making cars safer together

2018 Subaru Legacy breaks cover ahead of Chicago debut

Exxon says coal will endure; other analyses beg to differ