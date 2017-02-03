India's Tata announces Tamo performance, technology sub-brand

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Tata, the maker of the world’s cheapest car and owner of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, on Thursday said it plans to introduce a new sub-brand for its namesake Tata brand.

The new sub-brand will be called Tamo, and unlike traditional car brands Tamo will focus on both standalone vehicles as well as new technologies and services. It will be an incubator for nurturing potential new areas of business for Tata, such as mobility services.

Tata will use the 2017 Geneva auto show to present the first Tamo model, a sports car designed in Italy and expected to feature a turbocharged 1.2-liter inline-4. The car has been designed primarily for the Indian market and should be available in 18 months.

Tata on Thursday also said it planned to streamline its operations in an effort to help it return to profitability by 2019. A major step will be reducing its current number of platforms from six to two to improve efficiencies and reduce costs.

Stay tuned for the launch of Tamo at the Geneva auto show, which starts March 7. For more from the show, head to our dedicated hub.