Does the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon have 757 horsepower?

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

We don't know yet how much horsepower the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has, but that hasn't stopped everyone from looking for clues. Every teaser we've received so far has revealed more about the new beast, and now the latest one might've just exposed the car's horsepower rating.

The sharp minds over at Road & Track noticed that the owner plate on the Demon box image revealed as a teaser has a serial number of 0757. They believe this indicates the new Demon will have 757 horsepower, which would be exactly 50 more horses than the 707 horsepower Hellcat.

Their logic? The teasers for the Hellcat had '70s on 7 playing on the radio screen in a teaser image for the Hellcat, and it ended up revealing that the car had 707 horsepower. Obviously, the same logic is now being applied here.

The #2576@35 numbers on an earlier teaser's license plate still remain a mystery with Dodge telling us every guess thus far has been wrong. Either we are being lied to--a possibility--or no one has actually figured it out yet.

The new Demon might breathe better with a cold air intake, or larger intake openings, or a larger hood scoop, or new tech we don't even know about yet. Maybe it has magical unicorn dust sprinkled on a Hellcat's engine to gain a few horses. Your guess is as good as ours, but the logic being applied here is completely plausible.

Stay tuned for more teasers as they are surely coming weekly until the Demon is revealed on April 11 at the New York Auto Show.