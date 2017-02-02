Buick Super Bowl ad stars Cascada, Cam Newton, and Miranda Kerr

Feb 2, 2017

Last year at this time Cam Newton was in the Super Bowl. This year, he'll be part of the festivities again, and he'll even be playing football but it will be with Pee Wees. That's because Newton, the incredibly talented but often brooding Carolina Panthers quarterback, is featured in Buick's Super Bowl ad.

CHECK OUT: Audi gets political in Super Bowl LI spot

The ad, called "Not So Pee Wee Football," plays off Buick's "That's not a Buick" ad tagline." Characters in the commercials utter those words in disbelief, thinking that such a cool car couldn't possibly be a Buick. Quite honestly, it reveals that Buick still has a complex about its average buyer age issue, but that's a subject for another day. 

ALSO SEE: Mercedes 'Easy Driver' Super Bowl spot features Peter Fonda, AMG GT Roadster

In the ad, a Pee Wee football father spots a new Cascada and says "If that's a Buick, then my kid's Cam Newton." Suddenly, the quarterback becomes Cam Newton, and the tide of the game with these pre-adolescent boys changes dramatically.

At the end of the ad, a Buick Encore shows up, Newton shills for the brand, the coach says something similar to the football dad, and, whamo, he becomes Miranda Kerr.

Buick also produced a "making of" video for the commercial, and that video is shown below.

