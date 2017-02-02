Report: Alfa Romeo to reveal Giulia coupe in Geneva





2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Enlarge Photo

According to a report from Motoring.com.au out of Australia, Alfa Romeo will show a coupe version of its Giulia sedan at the Geneva auto show in March.

The two-door is said to be called the Giulia Sprint, and it will be a rival for the likes of the Audi A5, BMW 4-Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe.

Motoring.com.au also expects a convertible version called Spider, though the timing for that announcement is not known.

The Giulia is based on Alfa Romeo's new rear-wheel-drive Giorgio platform, as is the forthcoming Stelvio crossover SUV. In its five-year business plan, announced in 2014, Alfa Romeo had plans for two new compacts, a small model, a mid-size sedan, two crossovers, and a specialty sports car, all within the 2016-2018 time frame. Another small model, thought to be the Giulia sedan, was scheduled for 2015.

The timing for that whole plan has been pushed back and the Giulia is just arriving now. The Stelvio is due midyear, and this new Giulia Sprint could be the specialty sports car.

Should Alfa offer a coupe version of the Giulia, we would expect the same lineup as the sedan, which includes base and Ti models with a 280-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and the high-performance Quadrifoglio, which is motivated by a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 making 505 horsepower. Both use only an 8-speed automatic transmission.

