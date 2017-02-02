Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon revealed, Pininfarina supercar teased, VW Touareg spied: Car News Headlines

Feb 2, 2017
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG’s latest E63 has spawned its wagon variant. The longroof debuts in extra spicy E63 S trim, meaning it’s packing as much as 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

Pininfarina has teamed up with German motorsport firm HWA and two-time Formula One world champion Emerson Fittipaldi to develop a new supercar. It will be revealed at the 2017 Geneva auto show, after which fans will be able to download and drive it in the “Gran Turismo” video game.

Volkswagen has been spotted testing its next-generation Touareg. It keeps a five-seat layout although looks to be wider and more dynamic than its predecessor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG unveils 603-hp 2018 E63 S Wagon

Fittipaldi teams up with Pininfarina, HWA to develop supercar

2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots

New hope for U.S. auto sales: Former Volkswagen diesel owners

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spy shots

Plug-in electric car sales for Jan: Bolt EV over 1,100 in second month

The Grand Tour’ first to test Bugatti Chiron

Ford launches first 'brand gallery' in New York, focusing on mobility

Historic Alpine Le Mans prototype preserved in French shed

Tesla Model 3 preview

