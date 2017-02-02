‘The Grand Tour’ first to test Bugatti Chiron

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It appears “The Grand Tour” managed to get its hands on a Bugatti Chiron. The Veyron successor will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Amazon’s new series starring former “Top Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, and Michelin, which supplies the tires for the 1,480-horsepower hypercar, has treated us with a little preview.

The video highlights the extreme stresses placed on the tires of the Chiron at speeds approaching 250 mph and beyond. It also reveals some interesting tidbits like, for example, the fact the car at full tilt can churn through its entire 22-gallon gas tank in 9.0 minutes.

The short clip also teases us with the question of just how fast “The Grand Tour” folks managed to take the Chiron. Spoiler alert: The speed is unlikely to be more than 261 mph. Recall that Bugatti is limiting the Chiron to this speed until the company has its first crack at the Veyron Super Sport's 267.8 mph land speed record, with the attempt currently scheduled for sometime in 2018.

Despite this, “The Grand Tour” episode featuring the Chiron should be thoroughly exciting. Unfortunately, it isn’t clear when the episode will actually be aired.

Deliveries of the Chiron have already commenced. Like the Veyron before it, the car comes with a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system. Just 500 will be built, including all the planned special edition models, and the starting price is a cool 2.4 million euros (approximately $2.6 million).