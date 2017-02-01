Mercedes-AMG unveils 603-hp 2018 E63 S wagon





We saw the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 sedan at last fall's Los Angeles Auto Show. Heck, we've already driven it. Now Mercedes is dropping the cloth on the E63 wagon. Actually, it's the E63 S wagon because if you're going to build a ridiculously powerful station wagon, why not go all out?

Like the E63 S sedan, the wagon derives its power from a 4.0-liter V-8 with a pair of turbocharged huffing air down its gullet to the tune of 603 horsepower and 627 axle-twisting pound-feet of torque. The power flows through Mercedes' AMG Speedshift MCT 9-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels via the brand's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Instead of a fixed torque mix with a rear-drive bias, the 4Matic+ system makes the torque split variable for the first time.

The result of all that power and the traction afforded by AWD? A 0 to 60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed electronically limited to 180 mph...in a wagon.

The E63 S wagon has five drive modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, and Individual. These control the responses of the engine, transmission, suspension, steering, stability control, and all-wheel-drive system. The car also has an M mode for manual shifting through steering wheel paddles.

Underneath, this swagger wagon features a three-chamber air suspension at all four corners with settings for Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Up front, it has a four-link suspension with wishbones, strut rods, and spring links. Forged aluminum is used for many of the suspension components. The rear axle is redesigned to handle the power and improved dynamics of the car, but Mercedes isn't talking about it's geometry yet. Also at the rear is an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential that works without braking intervention.

There are more goodies than that underneath. The engine is held in place by dynamic engine mounts, with settings for comfort or dynamic performance. The steering is electromechanical. It's ratio varies depending on speed and its heft is adjustable. For brakes, Mercedes provides internally ventilated and perforated 15.4-inch rotors up front with 6-piston fixed calipers, and 14.2-inch rotors in the rear with single-piston calipers. Carbon composite brakes with 15.8-inch front rotors will be optional.

From a design standpoint, the front wheel arches are 1.1 inches wider to accommodate the car's wider track and wider wheels. The front bumper design was inspired by the shape of a jet wing, and the front end is marked by a large front splitter. Aggressive lower side sills visually lower the car along the sides. At the rear, chrome quad tailpipes sit in a muscular bumper with a lower section shaped to look like a diffuser.

Inside, the E63 S wagon gets front sport seats, Nappa leather trim on the dashboard and beltlines, and an AMG Performance steering wheel covered in black Nappa leather with a gray 12 o'clock marker. AMG Performance Seats with integral head restraints will be optional. A 12.3-inch instrument cluster offers three display designs exclusive to AMG: Classic, Sport, and Progressive.

This wagon has has 35 cubic feet of storage space with the rear seats up. The rear seat can be moved 10 degrees further upright to add a bit more storage space, and it folds in a 40/20/40 split.

The brand's Drive Pilot semi-autonomous driving technology is also standard.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but it will likely top the $100,000 mark. Look for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon to make it's public debut at the Geneva auto show in March and to hit dealerships this fall.

