Audi gets political in Super Bowl LI spot

Feb 1, 2017
By now you’re probably tired of all the politicized rantings across news outlets and social media. Audi doesn’t see it that way.

The automaker is getting into the game by inserting its message in a 60-second spot for Super Bowl LI.

It's called “Daughter” and features a dad out with his little girl. She’s competing in a traditional Soap Box race against a bunch of boys and her dad is narrating. In the closing moments, you notice the 2018 A5 Sportback. Audi is, after all, here to sell cars, too.

The spot will no doubt prove controversial given the current political climate. And Audi already doesn't have a great track record when it comes to hit Super Bowls spots, so this latest step is certainly a risky move.

Super Bowl LI will see the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5. To view some of the other automaker spots, hit this link.

