Next-gen Porsche 911, BMW 5-Series Sports Wagon, Dodge Demon weight loss: Today’s Car News

The first prototypes for Porsche’s next-generation 911 have finally been spotted. The testers reveal a number of interesting details including taillights and a rear spoiler that stretch the width of the car.

BMW has unveiled the wagon body style for its redesigned 5-Series. The svelte wagon, known as a 5-Series Touring in most markets, is lighter, more aerodynamic and more efficient than the model it replaces.

In a couple of months, Dodge will unleash the Challenger SRT Demon. It will be exactly 215 pounds lighter than the Challenger SRT Hellcat, despite a wide-body design and presumably more power. We learned how Dodge did that.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots

2017 BMW 5-Series Touring revealed ahead of Geneva debut

How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds

Mid-size sedans scrapping vanilla in favor of sport

HSV reveals last of its rear-wheel-drive Commodores

Emissions rules could cost 1 million jobs, Ford CEO tells Trump: What's behind that number?

Burt Reynolds' latest 'Bandit' Trans Am sells for $275K

Too little, too late? Fiat Chrysler adds new stores to woo customers

McLaren 650S replacement to come with drift mode

US to pull out of Paris climate change agreement under Trump