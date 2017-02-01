Next-gen Porsche 911, BMW 5-Series Sports Wagon, Dodge Demon weight loss: Today’s Car News

News
Video tour of the 2018 Ford Mustang's exterior... Videos
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
The first prototypes for Porsche’s next-generation 911 have finally been spotted. The testers reveal a number of interesting details including taillights and a rear spoiler that stretch the width of the car.
BMW has unveiled the wagon body style for its redesigned 5-Series. The svelte wagon, known as a 5-Series Touring in most markets, is lighter, more aerodynamic and more efficient than the model it replaces.
In a couple of months, Dodge will unleash the Challenger SRT Demon. It will be exactly 215 pounds lighter than the Challenger SRT Hellcat, despite a wide-body design and presumably more power. We learned how Dodge did that.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Porsche 911 spy shots
2017 BMW 5-Series Touring revealed ahead of Geneva debut
How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds
Mid-size sedans scrapping vanilla in favor of sport
HSV reveals last of its rear-wheel-drive Commodores
Emissions rules could cost 1 million jobs, Ford CEO tells Trump: What's behind that number?
Burt Reynolds' latest 'Bandit' Trans Am sells for $275K
Too little, too late? Fiat Chrysler adds new stores to woo customers
McLaren 650S replacement to come with drift mode
US to pull out of Paris climate change agreement under Trump
Email This Page