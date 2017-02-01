McLaren 650S replacement to come with drift mode

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



McLaren’s new supercar to replace the 650S is now just a little more than a month away, although photos have already surfaced.

McLaren has been drip-feeding us info over the past weeks and the latest tidbit has to deal with the active chassis system that will debut on the car.

The system is an evolution of the McLaren Proactive Chassis Control system that debuted on the 12C and promises the widest breadth of dynamic ability of any McLaren road car to date.

The new system, dubbed McLaren Proactive Chassis Control II, controls a number of dynamic components including the traction and stability control and is said to deliver improved grip, handling balance and ride comfort compared to the previous version. There will also be new levels of adjustability. For instance, drivers will be able to adjust dynamic components with just a swipe across a screen in the center stack.

Coming with McLaren Variable Drift Control

There will be set modes, too, like the usual Comfort, Sport, and Track modes. McLaren has also confirmed a drift function as part of the Sport and Track modes. Called McLaren Variable Drift Control, this function will allow the driver to adjust the tolerances of the stability control to make it easier to perform long, controlled drifts.

Proactive Chassis Control II uses multiple sensors—12 more than on previous Super Series models—including an accelerometer on each wheel hub that gather inputs from the road and measures tire contact patch. In just milliseconds, all of the incoming data can be measured and then used to generate instructions for the various dynamic components.

The 650S replacement, rumored to be called a 720S in recognition of a 720-metric horsepower output (710 regular hp), will be the first model to utilize a new carbon fiber monocoque structure dubbed the Monocage II. It will also benefit from some pretty advanced aerodynamics.

The new car, whatever it ends up being called, will debut on March 7 at the 2017 Geneva auto show. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing, head to our dedicated hub.