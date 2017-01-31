How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds

News
FCA nearing agreement with Feds over diesel emissions
Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto showEnlarge Photo
Dodge is in the process of teasing the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, and we recently learned it will weigh more than 200 pounds less than a Hellcat. Now, we know exactly how.
We’ve learned from Dodge officials that the Demon will weigh exactly 215 pounds less than a Hellcat, but how it got there is the stuff we love to endlessly recite before bedtime.
ALSO SEE: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s wide-body design revealed
Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the Demon went on a diet in its evolution from its Hellcat sibling:
As you can tell from the exhaustive list, the Demon has lost 232 pounds, but it gains back 17 pounds in the process of becoming a Demon. How? We're patiently awaiting more details on that.
Dodge is taking a less-is-more approach in a truly Porsche fashion. Unlike Porsche, however, this car will be built mostly for straight-line speed.
Dodge officials wouldn’t say more, but we’ll have more teasers as the weeks tick by until the Demon makes it official debut April 11 in New York City.
