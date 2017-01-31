How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds

Jan 31, 2017
Follow Joel

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Enlarge Photo

Dodge is in the process of teasing the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, and we recently learned it will weigh more than 200 pounds less than a Hellcat. Now, we know exactly how.

We’ve learned from Dodge officials that the Demon will weigh exactly 215 pounds less than a Hellcat, but how it got there is the stuff we love to endlessly recite before bedtime.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s wide-body design revealed

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the Demon went on a diet in its evolution from its Hellcat sibling:

  • 4 pounds, manual tilt/telescope steering wheel
  • 2 pounds, removed parking sensors
  • 16 pounds, 18x11-inch aluminum wheels with open lug nuts
  • 18 pounds, removed 23 NVH components (it’s going to be loud)
  • 19 pounds, smaller diameter, hollow sway bar (front went from 34 mm solid to 29 mm hollow, rear went from 22 mm solid to 19 mm hollow)
  • 24 pounds, removed all speakers except front door speakers
  • 16 pounds, new aluminum brakes: 2-piece, 4-piston Brembos (went from 390 mm diameter to 360 mm)
  • 55 pounds, removed rear seats
  • 58 pounds, removed front passenger seat
  • 20 pounds, removed trunk lining and spare tire/wheel

As you can tell from the exhaustive list, the Demon has lost 232 pounds, but it gains back 17 pounds in the process of becoming a Demon. How? We're patiently awaiting more details on that.

Dodge is taking a less-is-more approach in a truly Porsche fashion. Unlike Porsche, however, this car will be built mostly for straight-line speed.

Dodge officials wouldn’t say more, but we’ll have more teasers as the weeks tick by until the Demon makes it official debut April 11 in New York City.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed 800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed
Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity
HSV reveals Corvette ZR1-powered GTSR W1 super sedan HSV reveals Corvette ZR1-powered GTSR W1 super sedan
7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years 7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.