How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds

Follow Joel Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Dodge is in the process of teasing the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, and we recently learned it will weigh more than 200 pounds less than a Hellcat. Now, we know exactly how.

We’ve learned from Dodge officials that the Demon will weigh exactly 215 pounds less than a Hellcat, but how it got there is the stuff we love to endlessly recite before bedtime.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s wide-body design revealed

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the Demon went on a diet in its evolution from its Hellcat sibling:

4 pounds, manual tilt/telescope steering wheel

2 pounds, removed parking sensors

16 pounds, 18x11-inch aluminum wheels with open lug nuts

18 pounds, removed 23 NVH components (it’s going to be loud)

19 pounds, smaller diameter, hollow sway bar (front went from 34 mm solid to 29 mm hollow, rear went from 22 mm solid to 19 mm hollow)

24 pounds, removed all speakers except front door speakers

16 pounds, new aluminum brakes: 2-piece, 4-piston Brembos (went from 390 mm diameter to 360 mm)

55 pounds, removed rear seats

58 pounds, removed front passenger seat

20 pounds, removed trunk lining and spare tire/wheel

As you can tell from the exhaustive list, the Demon has lost 232 pounds, but it gains back 17 pounds in the process of becoming a Demon. How? We're patiently awaiting more details on that.

Dodge is taking a less-is-more approach in a truly Porsche fashion. Unlike Porsche, however, this car will be built mostly for straight-line speed.

Dodge officials wouldn’t say more, but we’ll have more teasers as the weeks tick by until the Demon makes it official debut April 11 in New York City.