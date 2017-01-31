McLaren to partner with BMW on next-gen engine tech

Jan 31, 2017
Follow Viknesh

McLaren Production Center in Woking, England

McLaren Production Center in Woking, England

Enlarge Photo

The last time McLaren and BMW collaborated on an engine, the result was the world-beating McLaren F1. Now the two firms are joining forces again to develop next-generation engine technology.

Working with a number of other firms including current McLaren engine supplier Ricardo, as well as metals experts Grainger and Worrall, the partnership will develop new combustion technology that promises more power and torque together with reduced emissions.

Also involved in the partnership is lightweight materials expert Lentus Composites and the University of Bath, the latter bringing its advanced research and development capabilities in internal combustion engine systems efficiency. The partnership is also supported by British taxpayers through the Advanced Propulsion Center.

2016 McLaren 675LT

2016 McLaren 675LT

Enlarge Photo

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of what the technology might be, apart from it relating to combustion. Promising technologies in this field include variable compression, which Infiniti plans to introduce in 2018, as well as homogeneous-charge compression ignition, which Mazda will reportedly introduce in 2018. Then there’s also the camless engine that Koenigsegg subsidiary FreeValve is pioneering.

“This is an exciting project that plays to the strengths of all partners,” Mike Flewitt, head of McLaren’s road car division, said in a statement. “We will continue to independently design and build our own engines, and the benefits of this project will help us accelerate the development of our next generation of powertrain, as confirmed in our recently-announced Track22 business plan.”

The Track22 plan, first announced at the 2016 Geneva auto show, calls for 15 new cars or derivatives to be launched by the end of 2022, the first of these being the upcoming 650S replacement. Many of the new models will be hybrids and one may end up being an all-electric model sitting in McLaren’s range-topping Ultimate Series.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed 800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed
7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years 7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years
HSV reveals Corvette ZR1-powered GTSR W1 super sedan HSV reveals Corvette ZR1-powered GTSR W1 super sedan
Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.