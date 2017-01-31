Mid-engine Corvette spied, Saab 9-3 back in production, Ferrari’s banned F1 tech: Car News Headlines

Jan 31, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

The mid-engine car everyone thinks will be the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been spotted again. The latest shots show a prototype testing alongside the mystery C7 Corvette thought to be a new ZR1 range-topper.

Saab may be dead but its 9-3 will live on. The company that bought the rights to the Swedish automaker will soon start building electric 9-3s at a plant in China.

Ferrari’s LaFerrari hypercar features a little piece of technology that the Italian firm was banned from using in Formula One. The technology is used to enhance the volumetric efficiency of the car’s V-12 mill.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots

Saab 9-3 production to live on… in China

How Ferrari's banned F1 technology works on the LaFerrari engine

2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: Final fuel economy check-in

GM, Honda form joint venture for mass production of fuel cells

Starship electric sidewalk-delivery robot a hit at DC auto show

800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed

Ford F-250 scores up to 5 stars in crash test

7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years

McKinsey suggests ways automakers could kick-start electric car demand

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed 800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed
Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity
HSV reveals Corvette ZR1-powered GTSR W1 super sedan HSV reveals Corvette ZR1-powered GTSR W1 super sedan
7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years 7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.