Mid-engine Corvette spied, Saab 9-3 back in production, Ferrari’s banned F1 tech: Car News Headlines

38 minutes ago
2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
The mid-engine car everyone thinks will be the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been spotted again. The latest shots show a prototype testing alongside the mystery C7 Corvette thought to be a new ZR1 range-topper.
Saab may be dead but its 9-3 will live on. The company that bought the rights to the Swedish automaker will soon start building electric 9-3s at a plant in China.
Ferrari’s LaFerrari hypercar features a little piece of technology that the Italian firm was banned from using in Formula One. The technology is used to enhance the volumetric efficiency of the car’s V-12 mill.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots
Saab 9-3 production to live on… in China
How Ferrari's banned F1 technology works on the LaFerrari engine
2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: Final fuel economy check-in
GM, Honda form joint venture for mass production of fuel cells
Starship electric sidewalk-delivery robot a hit at DC auto show
800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Camaro revealed
Ford F-250 scores up to 5 stars in crash test
7th-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom production ends after 13 years
McKinsey suggests ways automakers could kick-start electric car demand
