Mid-engine Corvette spied, Saab 9-3 back in production, Ferrari’s banned F1 tech: Car News Headlines

2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The mid-engine car everyone thinks will be the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been spotted again. The latest shots show a prototype testing alongside the mystery C7 Corvette thought to be a new ZR1 range-topper.

Saab may be dead but its 9-3 will live on. The company that bought the rights to the Swedish automaker will soon start building electric 9-3s at a plant in China.

Ferrari’s LaFerrari hypercar features a little piece of technology that the Italian firm was banned from using in Formula One. The technology is used to enhance the volumetric efficiency of the car’s V-12 mill.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

