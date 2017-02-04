2017 Lexus LX 570: The luxobarge value?

Follow Joel Add to circle



We live in an era in which flagship luxury SUVs start around $70,000, and they can easily top $100,000. Heck, the Mercedes-AMG G65 exceeds $220,000. And that's before we start talking about the Bentley Bentayga and its available dash clock priced at $170K (no, that's not a typo). To say things have gotten out of hand might be an understatement.

But given the market, there's an argument to be made that the Lexus LX 570 is actually a value, despite its $90,875 base price.

How in the world is that possible, you ask? Put away the pitchforks and I'll explain.

Start with the Toyota Land Cruiser

You might argue the Lexus LX 570 is a fancy Toyota Land Cruiser, because it is. You get the luxury badge that will play well at the county club, the full luxury car dealership experience, as well as superior fit and finish. Then there's the materials. You'll find leather with nice stitching almost everywhere, from the seats to the dashboard to the door panels.

Then there's the tech, with LED headlights, taillights, and interior lights; an available color head-up display; a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen (though it's home to the horrid Lexus mouse-based infotainment system); and all the active safety tech one might expect in a luxury flagship.

To really elevate it over its lesser Toyota brethren you'll find luxury features such as four-zone climate control with climate concierge, a nifty bit of tech that automatically monitors the temperature of all four climate zones inside the LX and adjusts the ventilation accordingly. Then there's the Mark Levinson surround sound system with 19 speakers and 7.1 channels. It might not be a concert hall, but it's impressive in its own right.

It will go anywhere

Yes, the Volvo XC90 is a nice crossover SUV, and so is the Mercedes-Benz GLS, but the Lexus LX 570 is a genuine truck-type SUV that boasts real capability. Few things can keep the Lexus LX 570 from moving forward. A body-on-frame SUV, this machine has the hardware to get dirty, including:

a Torsen limited-slip center differential

full-time four-wheel drive

a four-wheel active traction management system to control wheel spin while off-roading that's tied in with...

a mutli-terrain select system

low-range gearing

crawl control

hill-start assist

turn assist, which locks the inside rear wheel and drags it to cut your turning radius

Sure, it can be had with glitzy 21-inch wheels and all-season tires, but few things outside a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Land Rover Range Rover, and Jeep Wrangler can go where this Lexus can go.

In case you were wondering, the Escalade is a body-on-frame SUV as well with real four-wheel drive and low-range. The difference is, it doesn't have the off-road chops thanks to its lower ground clearance and lack of true off-road hardware. It's more intended to get you through that winter blizzard or tow the horse trailer back from the racetrack.