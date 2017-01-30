Dodge Challenger GT driven, Mercedes-AMG GLC63 spied, Toyota Supra rendered: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge’s Challenger now comes in all-wheel-drive flavor. We found it to be a big, spacious coupe with killer retro looks, and genuinely fun to drive in the snow.

Another vehicle that should prove fun to drive in the snow is the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe. A prototype has just been spotted, and given the lack of camouflage gear the debut can’t be far.

Toyota is working on a new sports car that many predict will revive the Supra name. The sports car has been spotted in prototype form on a number of occasions. New renderings, however, enable us to look past the heavy camouflage gear.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 Dodge Challenger GT first drive review: Old dog, new tricks

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 Coupe spy shots

2019 Toyota Supra rendered

You can now retrofit connected tech to certain Fords

1-2 finish for Cadillac DPi-V.R at 2017 24 Hours of Daytona

How many Tesla Model 3 electric cars can company build this year?

2018 Maserati Ghibli spy shots

Germany working toward legislating self-driving cars

Eagle adds Spyder GT to its list of beautiful bespoke machines

2017 Ram, Jeep diesels should be certified by EPA shortly, company says