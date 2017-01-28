Aston Martin Vanquish S, Audi R8 V10 Spyder, Dodge Demon: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin’s Vanquish S Volante is one of the sexiest drop-tops in production right now. It sports a 580-horsepower V-12, a carbon fiber body and extra plush Bridge of Weir Caithness leather trim.

2017 Subaru BRZ Enlarge Photo

We flew to Granada, Spain to drive the refreshed 2017 Subaru BRZ with the new Performance Package. With bigger brakes, new dampers, and larger wheels, the BRZ proved to be a capable performer on a tight, technical track.

2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Enlarge Photo

Audi this week added the convertible version of its new R8 to showrooms. The vehicle is only available in R8 V10 trim, which means peak power is pegged at 540 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque. The design is a bit dull from the front but it's pure sex at the rear.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

Another car with a sexy rear is the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. This week Dodge released the first photo, revealing some very wide hips.

2017 Dodge Challenger GT, Media drive, Portland, Maine, January 2017 Enlarge Photo

Speaking of Challengers, this week we drove the Challenger GT , the new all-wheel-drive variant of the popular muscle car. It’s a bundle of fun, though sadly only offered only with the brand’s 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 and 8-speed automatic combo.

Joao Barbosa in the Cadillac DPi-V.R secures pole for 2017 24 Hours of Daytona Enlarge Photo

The 2017 24 Hours of Daytona kicks off today and on pole is Cadillac’s new DPi-V.R. It will be joined by another of the Caddy racers, both of them fielded by multiple-WeatherTech SportsCar Championship winners Action Express Racing.

Mercedes-Benz sports car design study, 2017 Design Essentials workshop Enlarge Photo

This week we got a look at a never-before-seen Mercedes-Benz design study for a sports car. Curiously, a number of elements match up with teasers for the Mercedes-AMG hypercar currently in the works.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi is working on a new range-topping SUV to be called the Q8. Here we see a prototype next to the Q7. The two vehicles share a platform, though we can see that the Q8 will be wider and lower.