Unseen footage reveals what it took for the McLaren F1 to hit 240.1 mph

Jan 27, 2017
It’s now been 25 years since the McLaren F1 was unleashed on the world and to celebrate McLaren has dug up from its archives unseen footage taken during the car’s attempt at setting an official top speed.

The attempt took place on March 31, 1993 on the famous Ehra-Lessien high-speed proving ground, currently owned by the Volkswagen Group. And doing the driving was British Le Mans legend Andy Wallace.

McLaren was unsure just how fast the F1 would go. The production car land speed record at the time was 213 mph. With the limiter from the F1’s 6.1-liter BMW V-12 removed, Wallace smashed the record by reaching 240.14 mph. The actual recorded speed was taken as a combined average of two runs in opposing directions at the German test track.

As testament to how ahead of its time the F1 was, it wasn’t until 2005 that the Bugatti Veyron famously reached 253.81 mph to claim the record. And even to this day the F1 is still the fastest naturally-aspirated production car in the world.

We’re sure you’ll enjoy the stroll down memory lane. The sound alone is intoxicating.

