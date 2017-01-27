2018 McLaren 720S (P14) leaked

Follow Joel Add to circle



Leaked 2018 McLaren 720S (P14) via Lamborghiniks Enlarge Photo

Well, that didn't take long. Earlier this morning we brought you fresh spy shots of the upcoming 2018 McLaren 720S, and now the upcoming supercar has been leaked in all its glory.

Thanks to our friend Kris Singh, known to many as Instagram user lamborghiniks, we have our first look at the new McLaren supercar completely free of camouflage.

While the design is obviously evolutionary. It's aggressive with deep sculpting on the sides and triangular openings for the headlights. We'll have to wait to get a look at the rear end. Let's just start by saying this car looks like a stunner.

Referred to internally as P14, and known to be the 720S in production form, the new supercar will replace the 650S in the McLaren lineup.

Power will come from a significantly upgraded version of the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 producing 720 metric horsepower, which translates to 710 horsepower here in the United States.

Of interest, at one point we heard that a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 was being developed for the 720S and that it would work with a new modular hybrid system.

A formal debut will likely take place in March at the 2017 Geneva auto show. Until then, we'll keep our eyes open for more leaks.