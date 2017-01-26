Might this Mercedes sports car design study preview AMG’s Project One hypercar?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz this week hosted a design workshop at its headquarters in Sindelfingen, Germany to provide a behind-the-scenes look at its design process.

The automaker used the workshop to present various design studies, one of which, described as a “sports car study,” has proportions not unlike those shown in teasers for Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming hypercar.

The design study has the proportions of a mid-engine car as well as the tall side fin behind the front wheel arch seen in the first official teaser for the hypercar. The side fin actually starts from the front of the design study and likely makes it way to the rear to flank the rear bumper, just like on the second teaser for the hypercar. The design study also has a single-slat grille typical of AMG models.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG Project One F1-dervied hypercar Enlarge Photo

What’s missing are the roof scoop and central stabilizer, though perhaps these were only incorporated at a later stage of the design.

The new hypercar will be revealed in the lead up to the 2017 Frankfurt auto show this September. The reveal will be the highlight of AMG’s 50th anniversary celebration that started with the reveal of the GT C Edition 50 sports car at the recent 2017 Detroit auto show.

AMG has confirmed that the hypercar, code-named the Project One, will feature the same hybrid powertrain used by the Mercedes AMG Formula One team for the 2014-2016 seasons. The hypercar will make over 1,000 horsepower from its combination of a turbocharged V-6 engine and electric drive system, and unlike the F1 car the hypercar will benefit from a “through-the-road” hybrid all-wheel-drive system.