Holden's new V-8 sports car to be a Corvette?

Jan 26, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z51

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z51

Enlarge Photo

Following General Motors Company’s [NYSE:GM] announcement in 2013 that it would be ending production at its Holden plant in Australia, Stefan Jacoby, who heads GM’s International Operations, revealed that there would be a new V-8 sports car to satisfy those customers used to buying Holden’s V-8 Commodore models, which will be disappearing along with the plant in late 2017.

This led to suggestions that GM would soon start selling the Chevrolet Camaro in Australia to challenge the Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang, which has proven quite popular Down Under. However, a Holden spokesman ended the speculation by stating that the car won’t be a Mustang rival. Apparently the Camaro was only designed for left-hand-drive markets.  

The only other V-8 sports car in GM’s fleet is the Chevrolet Corvette, and judging by GM’s activities in the area of trademarks the Bowtie brand’s halo looks to be the ticket.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Australian publication Wheels (via Carscoops) has discovered that GM has been attempting to trademark the Corvette’s famous checkered flag logo in Australia but has been knocked back by the local agency that polices trademarks, IP Australia, on the grounds that the Bowtie component of the logo too closely represents the logo of the Red Cross.

A source told Wheels that GM is still attempting to trademark the logo and may go as far as requesting an exemption from Defence Minister Marise Payne.

Jacoby’s most recent comments suggest the V-8 sports car will reach the Aussie market at the end of the decade. This suggests that any Corvette sold in Australia would be based on the next-generation, mid-engine C8 model due for a reveal in 2018 and expected to be sold worldwide.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe spy shots and video 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Coupe spy shots and video
2017 Ford GT confirmed with 647 hp, 216 mph top speed 2017 Ford GT confirmed with 647 hp, 216 mph top speed
2020 Audi Q8 spy shots 2020 Audi Q8 spy shots
2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced from $176,350, V-10 soundtrack standard 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced from $176,350, V-10 soundtrack standard
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.