Jaguar: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Jaguar XE Enlarge Photo

Jaguar is in the midst of an aggressive push into the North American market that’s seen its existing models overhauled and the lineup expanded with two new additions.

Along with the revitalized lineup, Jaguar has also sharpened pricing across the range so that its offerings now sit in the core of the luxury market. And on top of this Jaguar has also sweetened the deal with generous service and warranty packages.

If all of this sounds good to you, here’s what you can look forward to in Jaguar showrooms for 2017.

2017 Jaguar XE:

New model added for 2017.

Benefits from lightweight aluminum construction.

Available with turbocharged inline-4 and supercharged V-6 gasoline engines and turbocharged inline-4 diesel.

Standard transmission is 8-speed automatic.

Standard infotainment system uses 8.0-inch touchscreen while available system uses 10.2-in screen.

Available with electronic driving aids including adaptive cruise control, collision warning, blind spot and cross traffic alert, and park assist.

2017 Jaguar XF:

No changes.

Wagon body style expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Jaguar XJ:

No changes.

2017 Jaguar F-Pace:

New model added for 2017.

Benefits from lightweight aluminum construction.

Available with supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 gasoline engines.

Comes standard with 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

Standard infotainment system uses 8.0-inch touchscreen while available system uses 10.2-in screen.

Available with electronic driving aids including adaptive cruise control, collision warning, blind spot and cross traffic alert, and park assist.

Available with Activity Key, a waterproof, wearable vehicle access technology, allowing the keys to be locked inside the vehicle while engaging in outdoor activity.

2017 Jaguar F-Type:

High-performance F-Type SVR powered by supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 introduced for 2017.

Starting price reduced with introduction of manual transmission option.

List of standard features expanded with six-way adjustable seats, valet mode, Meridian surround sound system, satellite navigation, sports seats, and leather and suede-cloth trim.

Updated F-Type to be introduced for 2018.

To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.