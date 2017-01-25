Seeing the Lamborghini Veneno on a wet track is something special





Supercar owners typically have an aversion to weather that's anything short of sunny and dry, so it's downright pleasantly surprising to see a Lamborghini Veneno being thrashed on a race course on a rainy day.

There's not a lot of backstory on this one, but the video posted to YouTube by user marcopiz96 was apparently shot at an official Lamborghini event at Italy's Vallelunga race track. Located about a half hour north of Rome, the Vallelunga autodromo is a roughly 2.5 mile course.

DON'T MISS: How a Lamborghini Veneno is delivered

For its part, the Veneno—one of just five built—appears to be the perfect rainy day track star, if you ask us. It drifts and slides through the course, making the most of its V-12's 740 horsepower on tap.

If recent classifieds listings are anything to go by, the handful of Venenos (just three were sold to customers with the other two including this one kept in house) on the road are worth anything from $8 million to upwards of $11 million right now. That's about a buck a raindrop, as near as we can tell.

Then again, one doesn't exactly list a Veneno on Craigslist.

A video with the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento is apparently on its way, so we'll have even more raging bull-in-the-rain goodness to show you soon.