Audi Q8 spy shots, Dodge Viper ‘Ring attempt, Ford GT specs: Today’s Car News

News
Hardcore Huracán to use Performante name... Supercars
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2017 Ford GTEnlarge Photo
Audi’s upcoming Q8 has been spied ahead of its debut in late 2018. Our latest shots show the coupe-like SUV testing alongside a Q7, giving us a good estimate of its size.
Dodge fans are hoping to raise enough funds to get a pair of Viper ACRs over to Germany for a record attempt at the Nürburgring. The all-American supercar has already beaten the Porsche 918 Spyder at some race tracks, so a record at the Nürburgring is not entirely impossible.
Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] has finally confirmed some specs for its GT supercar. Among the confirmed specs are the power, torque and weight figures.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Audi Q8 spy shots
Viper fans raising cash to fund Nürburgring record attempt
2017 Ford GT confirmed with 647 hp, 216 mph top speed
2017 Nissan Titan struggles in latest crash test
Ford Mustang scores 2-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test
How Paris will ban the dirtiest diesels: Color-coded stickers
New technique allows Audi to embed symbols within paint
Is the third row in a crossover worth it?
Trump meets with automakers: More plants, fewer regulations
China axes 103 coal-fired power plants, citing smog, overcapacity
Email This Page