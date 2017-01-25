Audi Q8 spy shots, Dodge Viper ‘Ring attempt, Ford GT specs: Today’s Car News

Jan 25, 2017
2017 Ford GT

2017 Ford GT

Audi’s upcoming Q8 has been spied ahead of its debut in late 2018. Our latest shots show the coupe-like SUV testing alongside a Q7, giving us a good estimate of its size.

Dodge fans are hoping to raise enough funds to get a pair of Viper ACRs over to Germany for a record attempt at the Nürburgring. The all-American supercar has already beaten the Porsche 918 Spyder at some race tracks, so a record at the Nürburgring is not entirely impossible.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] has finally confirmed some specs for its GT supercar. Among the confirmed specs are the power, torque and weight figures.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots

Viper fans raising cash to fund Nürburgring record attempt

2017 Ford GT confirmed with 647 hp, 216 mph top speed

2017 Nissan Titan struggles in latest crash test

Ford Mustang scores 2-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

How Paris will ban the dirtiest diesels: Color-coded stickers

New technique allows Audi to embed symbols within paint

Is the third row in a crossover worth it?

Trump meets with automakers: More plants, fewer regulations

China axes 103 coal-fired power plants, citing smog, overcapacity

