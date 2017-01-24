McLaren: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 McLaren 570GT Enlarge Photo

McLaren has been around for more than half a century but when it comes to volume car production we only need look back to 2010, when the British firm's road car business was rebooted under the McLaren Automotive name.

In that short time the firm has launched a handful of products and grown to become a proper rival to more established exotic marques such as Aston Martin, Ferrari [NYSE:RACE] and Lamborghini.

McLaren is unique in that it groups its models into a three-tier hierarchy starting with the Sports Series at the bottom, the Super Series in the middle and the Ultimate Series at the top. At present, McLaren is only selling cars fitting into the two lower series as the sole Ultimate Series member we've seen, the P1, was a limited edition model built for one year only.

Here’s a look at what McLaren has on offer for 2017.

2017 McLaren 570S:

Performance Pack added for 2017.

2017 McLaren 570GT:

New model added for 2017.

Powered by mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 paired with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Comes with additional storage totaling 12.4 cubic feet.

Comes with panoramic glass roof.

Comes with numerous standard features including extended leather trim, electrically adjustable heated seats with memory function, parking sensors, and soft close doors.

2017 McLaren 650S:

No changes.

Available as convertible.

Replacement to be introduced for 2018.

2017 McLaren MSO Carbon Series LT:

Limited edition model introduced for 2017.

Based on 675LT Spider.

Comes with almost 40 percent more carbon fiber compared to 675LT Spider.

Powered by mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8 paired with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Production limited to 25 units.

To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.