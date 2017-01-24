Ford F-150 Raptor purchase comes with off-road driving course

Jan 24, 2017
Ford F-150 Raptor Assault off-road driving course

The Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] F-150 Raptor is the latest member of the Ford Performance fleet to come with a complimentary driving course to help owners get the most out of their vehicles.  The course is called the Raptor Assault program and joins the previous GT350 Track Attack and ST Octane Academy programs set up for the Mustang Shelby GT350, Fiesta ST and Focus ST.

Those previous programs were all about on-road performance whereas the Raptor Assault is geared up for off-road driving. The course includes both classroom and driving sessions, with the latter taking place on various terrain.

The goal is to get owners familiar with the performance and handling characteristics of the performance pickup truck, not only smooth surfaces but also during rock crawling, Baja runs, high-speed driving, side-hilling, descending and under braking.

The one-day course is run at the Ford Performance Racing School in Grantsville, Utah. It’s included with the purchase of a 2017 F-150 Raptor, though owners are responsible for their own travel and accommodation costs. As an option, owners can add a second day to learn some performance driving skills using a Mustang GT.

The 2017 F-150 Raptor is currently on sale, priced from $49,520 when you include the standard $1,195 destination charge. It comes with a 450-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6, a 10-speed automatic transmission, custom BFGoodrich KO2 tires and a driving modes selector complete with a Baja mode.

