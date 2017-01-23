2017 Subaru BRZ driven, new Crosstrek teased, 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake spied: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



We flew to Granada, Spain to drive the refreshed 2017 Subaru BRZ with the new Performance Package. With bigger brakes, new dampers, and larger wheels, the BRZ proved to be a capable performer on a tight, technical track.

Subaru's confirmed the new Crosstrek will make its debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show in March. One year after the concept version, which was really nothing more than a thinly veiled production car, made its debut at the 2016 show, the new Crosstrek will be based on the new Impreza platform, with new tech, more room, and more refinement.

We spied the 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake. According to Jaguar Land Rover North America CEO Joe Eberhardt, the wagon version of the latest XF will be sold in the United States. Whether the company will follow through with those plans is yet to be seen, but wagon fans can start getting excited any time now.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 Subaru BRZ: Playing in Spain

How the Range Rover has evolved over its lifetime

New Subaru Crosstrek teased ahead of Geneva

GM's future SUVs and crossovers: Light-truck based, heavy sales

2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake spy shots and video

New Tesla Model S 100D version rated at 335 miles of electric range

How a two-step rev limiter works

IIHS awards 2017 Audi A3, BMW 2-, 3-Series with Top Safety Pick+

Subaru won't offer a turbocharged, STI, or convertible version of this generation BRZ

Panasonic sees Tesla as deeper partner for self-driving cars too: CEO