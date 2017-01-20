2018 Ford Mustang, 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 BMW 5-Series: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Ford Mustang Enlarge Photo

Ford unveiled the refreshed 2018 Mustang; Dodge teased the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, again; and we drove the 2017 BMW 5-Series. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2017 BMW 5-Series to find it's full of tech and moves the needle forward in an evolutionary manner.

Ford unveiled the refreshed 2018 Mustang in coupe and convertible form. With updated engines, more tech, and tweaks to the design, the Mustang will face off with the latest Camaro later this year.

Dodge teased the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon...again. This time we learned it will be 200 pounds lighter than the Challenger SRT Hellcat.

With the refreshed 2018 Ford Mustang came news that the V-6 model will die. The base Mustang will now be powered by a turbocharged inline-4.

We spied the the 2018 Bentley Continental GT as a prototype. Looking a lot like the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept from 2015, the new Continental GT should be a stunner.