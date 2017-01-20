Ford unveils 2018 Mustang convertible





2018 Ford Mustang convertible Enlarge Photo

Shortly after unveiling the 2018 Mustang coupe, Ford has shown the 2018 Mustang convertible.

The convertible gets all the same significant changes as the coupe. The big changes come under the hood, where a 10-speed automatic transmission replaces a 6-speed, the 2.3-liter 4-cylinder and 5.0-liter V-8 engines get upgrades, and the 3.7-liter V-6 goes by the wayside. The upgrades for the 2.3 are unspecified, but we know that the 5.0 will add direct injection.

The MagneRide suspension will also be offered and active valve exhaust will be optional. MagneRide uses magnetorheological shocks with a metal-infused fluid that makes the shocks firmer when given an electrical charge. These shocks will be offered in a Performance Pack on the coupe, so we assume the same for the convertible.

2018 Ford Mustang convertible Enlarge Photo

Inside, the convertible adds the same 12-inch customizable digital instrument cluster from the coupe. This cluster has a MyMode memory function that remembers your driving preferences. Also new is forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and emergency braking.

On the outside, the droptop's changes echo the new front end and rear end designs of the coupe. Up front, the headlights are resculpted, the lower fascia flares out instead of in, and the outer air intakes take on a much more complex shape.

Ford also notes that the car will offer three new color options and a choice of 12 wheels.

The 2018 Ford Mustang convertible is set to go on sale this fall.

