News
Genesis: What’s new for 2017 Luxury
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2017 Genesis G90Enlarge Photo
Talk of Hyundai following in the footsteps of Honda and Lexus and launching its own luxury brand to take on the more established marques has been around since the original Genesis sedan took top honors in the car category of the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards back in '09. Hyundai finally took the leap and launched a luxury brand in 2015, using the Genesis name.
The first Genesis-branded vehicles have been introduced in the United States for the 2017 model year. There are just two at present but more are in the pipeline. Genesis says it will offer six distinct models by 2020, including sedans, SUVs and even a coupe.
Most of those models are still a couple of years out but here’s what you can look forward to in Genesis’ showrooms for 2017:
To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.
Email This Page