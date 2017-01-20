Genesis: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Genesis G90 Enlarge Photo

Talk of Hyundai following in the footsteps of Honda and Lexus and launching its own luxury brand to take on the more established marques has been around since the original Genesis sedan took top honors in the car category of the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards back in '09. Hyundai finally took the leap and launched a luxury brand in 2015, using the Genesis name.

The first Genesis-branded vehicles have been introduced in the United States for the 2017 model year. There are just two at present but more are in the pipeline. Genesis says it will offer six distinct models by 2020, including sedans, SUVs and even a coupe.

Most of those models are still a couple of years out but here’s what you can look forward to in Genesis’ showrooms for 2017:

2017 Genesis G80:

Updated version of Hyundai Genesis added for 2017.

Features standard 3.8-liter V-6 and available 5.0-liter V-8.

Features standard rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Features standard 8-speed automatic transmission.

Features generous list of standard tech including 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

G80 Sport model equipped with twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-8 to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Genesis G90:

New model serving as spiritual successor to Hyundai Equus added for 2017.

Features standard twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 and available 5.0-liter V-8.

Features standard rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Features standard 8-speed automatic transmission.

Features generous list of standard tech including 12.3-inch display in dash, color head-up display, rotary dial controller, 17-speaker Lexicon audio system, and front seats with 22-way adjustment for driver.

Features standard HID and available LED headlights.

