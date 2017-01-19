Challenger SRT Demon teased, Continental GT spied, Commodore celebrated: Today’s Car News

Jan 19, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Holden Commodore Motorsport Edition

2017 Holden Commodore Motorsport Edition

Enlarge Photo

Dodge has released the second video in its teaser campaign for the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. The video hints at some of the mechanical mods we can expect on the car, which will be shown for the first time at the 2017 New York auto show.

We’ve got our own video of prototypes for the redesigned Bentley Continental GT. It’s immediately noticeable how much sleeker and smoother the new car will be.

Holden is marking the end of the Australian-built Commodore’s run with a series of special edition models fitted with top-shelf performance parts. Sadly, the demise of the Aussie-built Commodore also means the end of the Chevrolet SS.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is 200 lb lighter than a Hellcat

2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video

Holden rolls out special editions to mark end of Aussie-built Commodore

German court slams Volkswagen, and the bill for Dieselgate could soar

Zenos sports car startup goes bust

Faraday Future FF 91 electric car to cost almost $300,000?

Dodge: What’s new for 2017

Here's when the Chevrolet Bolt EV goes on sale in your state

McLaren 650S replacement to double aerodynamic efficiency

Tesla's Supercharger pricing: one owner reacts to new fees

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Holden rolls out special editions to mark end of Aussie-built Commodore Holden rolls out special editions to mark end of Aussie-built Commodore
2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video 2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is 200 pounds lighter than a Hellcat 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is 200 pounds lighter than a Hellcat
McLaren 650S replacement to double aerodynamic efficiency McLaren 650S replacement to double aerodynamic efficiency
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.