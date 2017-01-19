Challenger SRT Demon teased, Continental GT spied, Commodore celebrated: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge has released the second video in its teaser campaign for the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. The video hints at some of the mechanical mods we can expect on the car, which will be shown for the first time at the 2017 New York auto show.

We’ve got our own video of prototypes for the redesigned Bentley Continental GT. It’s immediately noticeable how much sleeker and smoother the new car will be.

Holden is marking the end of the Australian-built Commodore’s run with a series of special edition models fitted with top-shelf performance parts. Sadly, the demise of the Aussie-built Commodore also means the end of the Chevrolet SS.

