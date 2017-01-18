Singapore firm develops Dendrobium electric supercar with a little help from Williams

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A firm out of Singapore has confirmed plans to unveil an electric supercar called the Dendrobium at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

The firm is Vanda Electrics whose first two products were an electric scooter and a small electric delivery truck. The supercar is a much more ambitious product, but Vanda had a little help in its development.

The help came from Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology offshoot of the Williams Formula One team. Williams Advanced Engineering has helped a number of automakers with specialized projects including Nissan for the GT-R Nismo and Jaguar for the C-X75 concept and more recently the I-Type Formula E race car.

Williams Advanced Engineering serves as technical partner in the Dendrobium project and will also help with eventual production of the car. Vanda says it is also looking at additional areas of collaboration.

In case you were wondering, Dendrobium is the name for a genus of orchids native to Singapore. As a reflection of this, Vanda’s supercar is said to feature an automated roof and doors that when open are meant to resemble one of the orchids. The only other information we have is that the car will feature an interior lined in Bridge of Weir leather.

Should the Dendrobium make it to production, it will already be faced with some competition. The list includes the Rimac Concept_One and Nio EP9.

“Dendrobium is the first Singaporean hypercar and the culmination of Vanda Electrics’ expertise in design and technology,” Vanda CEO Larissa Tan said in a statement. “We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, world-leaders in aerodynamics, composites and electric powertrains.”

The 2017 Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.