2017 Porsche 911 GTS laps 'Ring in 7:26

The forthcoming 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS has lapped the 12.9-mile, 73-turn Nürburgring-Nordschliefe in 7 minutes 26 seconds. That's 12 seconds faster than the last 911 Carrera GTS and four seconds faster than the latest 911 Carrera S.

The so-called 991.2 generation of the Carrera GTS features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-6 engine that puts out 450 horsepower, 30 horses more than the same engine in the Carrera S. The 991.1 version of 2015 had a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-6 that made 430 hp.

Porsche also made another attempt with the Carrera GTS at the 'Ring, this time fitted with the track-focused Pirelli P-Zero Corsa N0 that it will soon be offering to any customer who has a 911 with 20-inch wheels. The result? A slightly quicker lap, thanks to the additional grip, of 7:22.

The Carrera GTS gets more modifications than just some extra horsepower. It gets the wide body from the Carrera 4, has 20-inch center-lock wheels, and comes with the Sport Chrono Package as standard equipment. The coupe version, which made the run, also gets the sport version of the Porsche Active Suspension Management adjustable suspension.

The extra power is good for a 0-60 mph time as low as 3.4 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than the Carrera S.

The 2017 911 Carrera GTS will be offered in rear- and all-wheel drive and in coupe, Targa, and Cabriolet body styles, all of which will go on sale in April.