2018 BMW M4, 2018 Ford Mustang, Porsche 911 track tires: Today’s Car News

News
Learn what a final drive ratio is and how it... Car Tech
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Karting in the cold is the best form of Ice... Videos
an hour ago
an hour ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 BMW M4Enlarge Photo
BMW has just updated its 4-Series family, including the high-performance M4 variant. Among the updates is a new exterior color called Sunset Orange.
Another car that’s been updated is the Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang. Fans are divided on the new styling but it’s hard not to love the mechanical updates, especially the more powerful V-8 in the Mustang GT.
Porsche knows its customers enjoy track days. That’s why the company has teamed up with Pirelli to develop a factory-approved aftermarket tire that’s very capable at the track but still legal on the street.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 BMW 4-Series preview
2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed
Porsche to offer track-focused 20-inch tire for 911
Why do people buy SUVs, and why do 76% of shoppers avoid them?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots
Electric Car Price Guide: Every 2017 electric car, with specs
Bottas confirmed for Mercedes AMG F1 team, Massa to stay on at Williams
Here's when the Chevrolet Bolt EV goes on sale in your state
Koenigsegg Regera in purple is perfect hypercar homage to Prince
French target Renault, Brits query Fiat, over diesel emissions
Email This Page