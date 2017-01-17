2018 BMW M4, 2018 Ford Mustang, Porsche 911 track tires: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 BMW M4 Enlarge Photo

BMW has just updated its 4-Series family, including the high-performance M4 variant. Among the updates is a new exterior color called Sunset Orange.

Another car that’s been updated is the Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang. Fans are divided on the new styling but it’s hard not to love the mechanical updates, especially the more powerful V-8 in the Mustang GT.

Porsche knows its customers enjoy track days. That’s why the company has teamed up with Pirelli to develop a factory-approved aftermarket tire that’s very capable at the track but still legal on the street.



2018 BMW 4-Series preview

2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed

Porsche to offer track-focused 20-inch tire for 911

Why do people buy SUVs, and why do 76% of shoppers avoid them?

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots

Electric Car Price Guide: Every 2017 electric car, with specs

Bottas confirmed for Mercedes AMG F1 team, Massa to stay on at Williams

Here's when the Chevrolet Bolt EV goes on sale in your state

Koenigsegg Regera in purple is perfect hypercar homage to Prince

French target Renault, Brits query Fiat, over diesel emissions