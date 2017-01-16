A vicious ’65 Ford Mustang with 1,000 hp drops by Jay Leno’s Garage

Jan 16, 2017
Follow Viknesh

“Vicious” 1965 Ford Mustang by Timeless Kustoms

A 1965 Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang with 1,000-at-the-wheels-horsepower is the feature of the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. However, high horsepower isn’t what impresses the most about this Mustang. Rather, it’s the thought and meticulous work that’s gone into ensuring that literally every inch is just right.

The car, nicknamed the Vicious, is the creation of Jason Pecikonis and his team at Timeless Kustoms, based in Camarillo, California. It took over 10,000 hours to build this beauty, and it’s a showcase of what the company can do for its clients.

From the choice of paint to the red interior to the positioning of the vents for the twin-turbocharged and supercharged V-8 engine, this kind of attention to detail is hard to match.

But there’s serious performance lurking within, too. The blowers deliver up to 26 psi of charge pressure to the 5.1-liter V-8 nestled under the hood. The engine is matched up with a 6-speed, paddle-shifted sequential transmission and is driving some massive 19x13-inch wheels at the rear. A 19x11-in pair sits up front.

There’s also independent rear suspension borrowed from a Camaro, plus carbon-ceramic brake discs, and a rear diffuser inspired by the design used on a Ferrari [NYSE:RACE] F430. We’d hate to think how much all of this must have cost but in case you’re interested you’ll find all the details of the build on the Timeless Kustoms website.

HI-RES GALLERY: “Vicious” 1965 Ford Mustang by Timeless Kustoms
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

778-hp Tesla Model S Electric GT racer does 0-62 mph in 2.1 seconds 778-hp Tesla Model S Electric GT racer does 0-62 mph in 2.1 seconds
A vicious ’65 Ford Mustang with 1,000 hp drops by Jay Leno’s Garage A vicious ’65 Ford Mustang with 1,000 hp drops by Jay Leno’s Garage
Chevy unveils life-size Lego Batmobile Chevy unveils life-size Lego Batmobile
800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport revealed 800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport revealed
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.