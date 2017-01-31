Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Steven Tyler was the first in the world with a Hennessey Venom GT Spyder but at the January 20 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Aerosmith front man passed the car over to a new owner who bid $800,000 on it.

The winning bid also included a guitar signed by the complete Aerosmith gang as well as a week of vacation at Tyler's Maui beach house.

The sale was for a good cause as all proceeds will be directed to Janie’s Fund, a charity set up by Tyler to support abused girls. It was inspired by his 1989 hit song “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

Tyler first saw the Venom GT when the car made its debut as a coupe at the 2011 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. While down in Hennessey Performance’s home state of Texas for filming of “American Idol” later that year, Tyler gave Hennessey a call and asked for a test drive. A couple of hours later, he ordered the car—a convertible.

2013 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder owned by Steven Tyler Enlarge Photo

Hennessey built just five Venom GTs for the 2013 model year, including the first Spyder. The original price tag was a cool $1.1 million.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 7.0-liter V-8 delivering 1,200 horsepower and 1,155 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and rockets the car from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds.

Tyler’s car also features a custom audio system tuned by David Frangioni, CEO of Audio One and a former audio engineer for Aerosmith. The interior is black leather, offset by red accent stitching and a teardrop eye logo similar to one of Tyler’s tattoos.

Another celebrity ride to go under the hammer at the event was a 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds. The Bandit himself was there to drive the car up on the auction stage. It went for $275,000.