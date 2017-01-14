This Week’s Top Photos: The 2017 Detroit auto show edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi Q8 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

It was all about big and bold vehicles at the Detroit auto show this year, and they didn’t come much bigger and bolder than the Audi Q8 concept. The concept hints at a production vehicle of the same name coming in 2018 and features a larger footprint than the related Q7, a fastback roof and a plug-in hybrid system delivering 442 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Audi also had on its stand the redesigned SQ5 and A5 Cabriolet.

2018 Kia Stinger, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Kia Stinger proves that rear-wheel-drive sports sedans can still pull a crowd. The new Kia mid-sizer was one of the most popular attractions in Detroit and we can’t wait to hop behind the wheel. The looks have left some undecided but there should be no doubting the mechancials as they were honed by a former BMW M engineering boss.

VLF X-Series, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

VLF showed off a new vehicle in Detroit. The latest creation is a tough-as-nails off-roader based on the Chevrolet Colorado and channeling the Hummer H2. VLF also used to the show to confirm that the Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang-based Rocket is now part of its lineup.

2018 Ford F-150 Enlarge Photo

No, Ford didn’t show off a pink F-150 in Detroit. The vehicle was actually white but the lighting Ford chose for its stand probably wasn’t the best idea. Ford has updated the F-150 for the 2018 model year. Among the updates are some visual tweaks and the addition of V-6 diesel.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Edition 50, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Another updated vehicle in Detroit was the Mercedes-AMG GT. The update sees the GT and GT S receive some visual tweaks and more power and the lineup expanded with the addition of the GT C. The enclosed version of the GT C Roadster we saw at the 2016 Paris auto show, the GT C, with its 550 hp, bridges the gap between the GT S and all-out-extreme GT R.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Another Mercedes hitting the auto show circuit for the first time was the redesigned 2018 E-Class Coupe. The car goes on sale later this year and brings gorgeous lines and an interior that comes close to matching Bentleys and Rolls-Royces when it comes to design and craftsmanship. At launch will be E400 and E400 4Matic models, both powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 329 hp and 354 lb-ft.

2018 Lexus LS, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Lexus stunned us with the reveal of its redesigned 2018 LS. The photos don’t capture the proportions and fine details of the latest Lexus flagship, especially the complex spindle grille. The car launches in LS 500 trim, and this time a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 producing 415 hp and 442 lb-ft is nestled under the hood. Lexus, like most automakers, is moving away from V-8s for all but its performance-oriented offerings.

Infiniti QX50 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Another handsome vehicle was Infiniti’s new QX50 concept. Yes, it’s Infiniti’s third concept previewing the next-generation QX50, but this time the automaker has added some upcoming technologies to the vehicle such as the VC-Turbo variable compression engine and ProPilot driver assist feature. In Detroit, we learned that Infiniti had planned to use Mercedes' MFA2 front-wheel-drive platform for the QX50 but incompatibility with the VC-Turbo engine has caused a rethink. Hopefully the vehicle doesn't end up being delayed.

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Nissan’s Vmotion 2.0 concept represents the latest evolution of the Japanese automaker’s V-Motion design language which is characterized by a powerful V-shaped motif for the grille, blade-like headlights and angular surfacing. The concept also previews one model in particular, the next-generation Altima.

Trumpchi GS7, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

State-owned Chinese automaker GAC is keen to get a foothold in the new car market here in the United States. It hopes to start selling cars here in 2018, one of which could be the Trumpchi GS7 unveiled in Detroit. The small SUV is similar in size to the BMW X3 and features GAC’s own turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 and 6-speed automatic transmission. GAC also presented in Detroit a compact electric hatchback and a coupe-like SUV coupe.

There was much, much more in Detroit. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.