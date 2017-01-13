2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, EPA vs. FCA, 2018 Kia Stinger: The Week In Reverse

Jan 13, 2017
2018 Kia Stinger via Motor1

2018 Kia Stinger via Motor1

Dodge announced the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon; the EPA accused FCA of cheating on emissions tests; Kia unveiled the 2018 Stinger. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla clearly didn't take kindly to Faraday Future saying the FF 91 is faster than the Model S in Ludicrous mode as it's now uncorked what is being called Ludicrous Plus mode. The result? A 0-60 mph time of less than 2.5 seconds. Insane.

Dodge announced it will bring the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon to the 2017 New York International Auto Show in April. What is it? A halo model for the Challenger lineup. It might be the wide-body Hellcat we've spotted roaming the streets of Detroit.

The fallout from Volkswagen's dieselgate continues and this week the automaker agreed to plead guilty to three felony counts. On top of that, six executives were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, defraud customers, and violate the Clean Air Act.

The EPA has accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] of failing to disclose engine management software for Ram 1500s and Jeep Grand Cherokees equipped with the EcoDiesel engine. In other words, cheating on emissions tests, similar to the Volkswagen dieselgate situation. FCA is saying the software protects the engine in load conditions and doesn't mask emissions during testing.

Kia took the wraps off the 2018 Stinger this week at the 2017 Detroit auto show. A rear-wheel-drive sports sedan meant to compete with the Germans, the Stinger looks promising, especially with the available 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 producing 365 horsepower.

