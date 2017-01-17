Koenigsegg Regera in purple is perfect hypercar homage to Prince

Jan 17, 2017
Follow Jeff

Koenigsegg Regera rendered with a special purple carbon finsih

Koenigsegg seems intent on starting up a new series that aims to show how Koenigsegg's own employees would spec the new Regera if given the chance. First up is Steven Wade who is in charge of communications. His Regera vision? A perfect ode to The Prince of Funk that brought us Purple Rain.

Wade is a self described "massive Prince fan" who's still in the grieving process after his beloved musical icon passed late in 2016. To celebrate his passion for the man and his music, as well as his own love affair with the color purple, Wade has created a Koenigsegg Regera in a color palette that works rather well on the lines of the hyper machine.

ALSO SEE: Ford GT V-6 sips more gas than Viper V-10, according to EPA

On the outside, you'll find a purple carbon exterior finish. It's paired with a set of white stripes and the intakes are finished in a clear carbon. The purple works well with the black trim pieces, and the white stripes pop against the other dark shades on the car. Inside, Wade has decided to go with snow-colored leather seats finished with a basket weave pattern. His preferred stitch color would be purple, to complement the outside. A set of white calipers behind the carbon wheels would then tie the exterior back to the cabin.

It's a gorgeous way to draw up such an insane machine. We don't know if Prince cared about cars like this (He loved his motorcycles, of course), but even he would have to admit that this is one darn good looking car.

HI-RES GALLERY: Koenigsegg Regera rendered with a special purple carbon finsih
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 BMW 4-Series preview 2018 BMW 4-Series preview
Koenigsegg Regera in purple is perfect hypercar homage to Prince Koenigsegg Regera in purple is perfect hypercar homage to Prince
Chevy unveils life-size Lego Batmobile Chevy unveils life-size Lego Batmobile
800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport revealed 800-hp ‘Yenko’ 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport revealed
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.