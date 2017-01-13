Audi: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Audi R8, Asheville to Daytona part III Enlarge Photo

After a dearth of new product that ended up stretching for years, Audi has rebounded with most of its models either being redesigned or updated for 2017.

Among the redesigned models are core offerings such as the A4 and Q7 as well as the more niche options such as the R8 supercar.

What’s lacking are fuel-efficient options. Because of the diesel scandal, all of the previous TDI models are no longer on offer and Audi doesn’t have multiple electrified offerings to match rivals.

Here’s a rundown of what you’ll currently find in Audi showrooms:

2017 Audi A3:

Revised exterior styling.

More powerful 2.0-liter inline-4 replaces 1.8-liter inline-4 in front-wheel-drive models.

Front-wheel-drive models receive new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Updated infotainment system added and digital instrument cluster now available.

New colors and wheel patterns added.

Includes A3 e-tron Sportback and S3.

RS 3 model being introduced for 2018.

2017 Audi A4:

Redesigned model introduced for 2017.

Includes A4 Allroad wagon.

Front-wheel-drive and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission fitted as standard.

All-wheel drive with 6-speed manual available.

Standard engine is 2.0-liter inline-4.

Fuel-efficient A4 Ultra available.

Digital instrument cluster, color head-up display and 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system available.

S4 model being introduced for 2018.

2017 Audi A5:

No change.

Redesigned model being introduced for 2018.

2017 Audi A6:

Minor tweaks to bumpers and expanded color palette.

LED ambient light package added to interior options.

Includes Competition model with extra features including Sport differential.

Includes S6.

2017 Audi A7:

Minor tweaks to bumpers and expanded color palette.

LED ambient light package added to interior options.

Includes Competition model with extra features including Sport differential.

Includes S7 and RS 7.

RS 7 gets new Performance model with extra power and standard carbon-ceramic brakes.

2017 Audi A8:

Not offered for 2017.

Redesigned model expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Audi Q3:

New Sport Plus Package for Prestige trim.

2017 Audi Q5:

No changes.

Redesigned model being introduced for 2018.

2017 Audi Q7:

Redesigned model introduced for 2017.

Powertrain is 3.0-liter V-6.

Equipped as standard with 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive with self-locking center differential.

Equipped with standard power tailgate with programmable opening height adjustment.

Equipped with standard two-panel panoramic sunroof.

Includes available air suspension and four-wheel-steering system.

Other available features include digital instrument cluster, color head-up display, variety of active traffic safety features, night vision mode that detects people and large animals, and 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Towing capacity is 7,700 pounds.

2017 Audi TT:

Standard rearview camera and power-folding, auto-dimming, heated exterior side mirrors.

Available technology package with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

TT RS model added for 2017.

TT RS powered by 2.5-liter inline-5, paired with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

TT RS available as coupe and convertible.

2017 Audi R8:

Redesigned model introduced for 2017.

Includes V-10, 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, all fitted as standard.

Includes standard digital instrument cluster with performance configuration showing g-force graph, power and torque output, and shift light indicator.

Includes standard and more potent Plus models.

Plus model comes with carbon-ceramic brakes; carbon fiber rear diffuser, front lip spoiler, exterior mirror housings and fixed rear wing spoiler; and racing-style bucket seats.

Plus model can be ordered as Exclusive Edition special edition model fitted with laser headlights (high beam only) and limited to 25 units.

R8 Spyder expected to be introduced for 2018.

