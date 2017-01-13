VLF Rocket V8, 2017 Avatar Roadster, 2018 Toyota Camry: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Mustang-based Rocket developed by Galpin Auto Sports and Henrik Fisker will now be manufactured and sold by VLF. VLF is the car company run by Fisker in partnership with Bob Lutz and Gilbert Villarreal and has three other products in addition to the Rocket.

British sports car startup Avatar has unveiled the production version of its new model called the Roadster. The car is being offered with two powertrain choices, one of which is the 350-horsepower engine from the Ford Focus RS.

Toyota at the recent 2017 Detroit auto show unveiled its new Camry. The redesigned model has already spawned its racing version designed for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

