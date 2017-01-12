2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 spy shots

Jan 12, 2017
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Engineers from Mercedes-AMG have been spotted testing a prototype for an updated version of the C43 sports sedan.

The C43 replaced the C450 for the 2017 model year and is priced from just over $50K. It’s one of the tamer AMG Sport models offered by the Affalterbach tuner and like others in the “43” series, it comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine spitting out 362 horsepower.

For the updated model, likely due in 2018, as a 2019 model, the spy shots suggest tweaks to lights and bumpers at both ends and a completely new grille with a twin-blade design. There may also be new designs for the wheels and exhaust tips.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We can’t see into the cabin but expect a few tweaks here as well. One possibility is that the car will adopt a digital instrument cluster like in the E-Class and above.

What also isn’t clear is whether there will be any significant change in the powertrain department. Mercedes will soon start replacing its current V-6 engines with a new inline-6 design complete with electric compressors, though the new engine may not make it into the C43 until the next-generation model. We should know more closer to the car’s reveal in 2018.

The update is to freshen things as the current-generation C-Class reaches the midway point in its life cycle. The car was introduced for the 2015 model year, so in Mercedes tradition we should see the updated one introduced for 2019. Prototypes for the updated version of the standard C-Class have also been spotted.

