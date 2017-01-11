Porsche Mission E spied, end of the road for Chevy SS, VLF X-Series: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche’s stunning Mission E concept from the 2015 Frankfurt auto show is headed for production and today we posted photos of an early test mule for the car. In the shots, you get a glimpse of the car’s flat battery pack.

We have some sad news for anyone that’s a fan of rear-wheel-drive muscle sedans. A top General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] executive has said that a successor for the V-8-powered Chevrolet SS is looking unlikely… so get one while you still can.

Nascent coachbuilder VLF is already out with its third product. The latest creation is a tough-as-nails off-roader based on the Chevrolet Colorado and channeling the Hummer H2.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

