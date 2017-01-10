AMG Project One, 2017 Ford GT mileage, 2018 Jaguar F-Type: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed a few new details on the company’s upcoming hypercar. He confirmed the details at the 2017 Detroit auto show where a new teaser shot of the car was released.

Ford Motor Company’s [NYSE:F] new GT supercar may be powered by a V-6, but it’s gas mileage is worse than even some V-10 models. It’s so low that the GT has attracted a Gas Guzzler Tax.

Jaguar has unveiled an updated version of its F-Type sports car. Among the updates is a new special edition model packing 400 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' hypercar coming with 1,000-hp, hybrid all-wheel drive

Ford GT V-6 sips more gas than Viper V-10, according to EPA

2018 Jaguar F-Type revealed

Bronco and more: Ford’s crossover showroom of the future

Lexus prices 2018 LC 500 under $100,000

How much have electric-car battery costs fallen? This much

2018 Honda Odyssey debuts with 280-hp V-6, 10-speed auto

Volkswagen Dieselgate update: 2.0-liter fix approved, $3 billion settlement pending, U.S. arrest

2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI debut at 2017 Detroit auto show

Tesla quietly limits lifetime full-speed launches via over-the-air update