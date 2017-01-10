AMG Project One, 2017 Ford GT mileage, 2018 Jaguar F-Type: Car News Headlines

Jan 10, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport

2018 Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport

Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed a few new details on the company’s upcoming hypercar. He confirmed the details at the 2017 Detroit auto show where a new teaser shot of the car was released.

Ford Motor Company’s [NYSE:F] new GT supercar may be powered by a V-6, but it’s gas mileage is worse than even some V-10 models. It’s so low that the GT has attracted a Gas Guzzler Tax.

Jaguar has unveiled an updated version of its F-Type sports car. Among the updates is a new special edition model packing 400 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' hypercar coming with 1,000-hp, hybrid all-wheel drive

Ford GT V-6 sips more gas than Viper V-10, according to EPA

2018 Jaguar F-Type revealed

Bronco and more: Ford’s crossover showroom of the future

Lexus prices 2018 LC 500 under $100,000

How much have electric-car battery costs fallen? This much

2018 Honda Odyssey debuts with 280-hp V-6, 10-speed auto

Volkswagen Dieselgate update: 2.0-liter fix approved, $3 billion settlement pending, U.S. arrest

2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI debut at 2017 Detroit auto show

Tesla quietly limits lifetime full-speed launches via over-the-air update

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Infiniti QX50 concept debuts at 2017 Detroit auto show Infiniti QX50 concept debuts at 2017 Detroit auto show
2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI debut at 2017 Detroit auto show 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI debut at 2017 Detroit auto show
2018 Jaguar F-Type revealed 2018 Jaguar F-Type revealed
Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' hypercar coming with 1,000-hp, hybrid all-wheel drive Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' hypercar coming with 1,000-hp, hybrid all-wheel drive
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.