AMG Project One, 2017 Ford GT mileage, 2018 Jaguar F-Type: Car News Headlines

2018 Jaguar F-Type 400 SportEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed a few new details on the company’s upcoming hypercar. He confirmed the details at the 2017 Detroit auto show where a new teaser shot of the car was released.
Ford Motor Company’s [NYSE:F] new GT supercar may be powered by a V-6, but it’s gas mileage is worse than even some V-10 models. It’s so low that the GT has attracted a Gas Guzzler Tax.
Jaguar has unveiled an updated version of its F-Type sports car. Among the updates is a new special edition model packing 400 horsepower.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
