2018 BMW 5-Series video preview





Look hard. You'll need to focus to spot the differences between the new BMW 5-Series and the old BMW 5-Series.

The 2017 BMW 5-Series saves most of its heavy lifting for all the things you can't see: we're talking carbon fiber construction, better tech, and even a plug-in hybrid version coming.

Will it be enough to take on the new Mercedes-Benz E Class?

WATCH: 2018 Lexus LS video preview

For starters, BMW is keeping its V-8 for high-performance versions—an M Series model and an M5 on the way. The 5-Series starts with a 248 horsepower 2-liter turbo-4 and moves up to a 335-hp 3-liter turbo-6. It's still rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive will be available on most models—even the high-performance versions.

Moving inside, the 5-Series adopts a raft of tech features including a new iDrive system with touchscreen, self-driving tech for traffic, a driver-focused cockpit and even a parking assistant that parks the car without you inside.

CHECK OUT: Take a walk around the 2017 Detroit auto show

Safety features are a big push too with adaptive cruise control, head-up display and surround view cameras all available.

There's a long list of 5-Series to come, but we already know that BMW will offer a plug-in hybrid version dubbed the 530e iPerformance that can go 14 miles on electricity alone. It's the first "i" performance model, so we'll have to wait to see just how sporty that car is.

We know that the 5-Series is a little lighter than the outgoing version and roughly the same size.

We'll know shortly how it drives—BMW isn't waiting long to bring this new version to our shores. It should go on sale in the spring and will start at just over $52,000 for a 530i model with the 540i xDrive coming in at nearly $60,000.