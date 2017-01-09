Ford finally confirms return of Bronco, Ranger





Ford Bronco logo, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

The Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Bronco is back—or at least it will be back in just a few years.

Ford confirmed on Monday at the 2017 Detroit auto show that it will revive the iconic Bronco nameplate in 2020 for a global mid-size SUV. Additionally, the automaker confirmed that a version of the Ranger mid-size pickup truck sold globally will return to the United States in 2019. That's a year later than we had last heard. The two vehicles will be twins under the skin.

What Ford didn't do is actually show us either the new Ford Bronco or the new Ford Ranger.

Ford did promise that the Bronco will be a true four-wheel-drive vehicle with a decidedly off-road focus. It's possible that it may be a version of the next-generation Ford Everest sold globally, the current version of which is shown here. Rumors about the Bronco have persisted for years and it's expected that some of its development will be completed in Australia. (Ford's Aussie outpost is responsible for global development of the Ranger, thus it makes sense the team also handles some Bronco development.)

2016 Ford Everest Enlarge Photo

What we do know is that the bucking bronco logo will return. The Bronco nameplate was introduced back in 1966 but was killed off in 1996.

The Ranger, meanwhile, will likely be an American version of the pickup sold globally. By 2019, that model is due for a refresh, so it's likely that the American version will be different than the one currently assembled in Thailand, among other places.

Both the Bronco and Ranger will be built at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. That facility currently builds the automaker's Focus and C-Max compact vehicles. Production of the Focus will move to Mexico, but it's not clear just what will happen to the slow-selling C-Max. A fully electric crossover will be built in nearby Flat Rock, Michigan, which could spell the end of the line for the C-Max.

